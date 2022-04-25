Apple Music and the App Store are experiencing issues

If you’re unable to access Apple Music or the App Store, you’re not alone.

Apple’s status page currently notes that both platforms are experiencing issues with both services. For Apple Music, the status page says that “users may be experiencing intermittent issues with this service, while the App Store says, “users may be experiencing a problem with this service.”

Down Detector currently cites several reports of issues across both Apple Music and the App Store starting at roughly 10am ET this morning.

This story will be updated when the services are fully restored.

Source: Apple