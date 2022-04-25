Samsung introduces Care+ for Business, a premium protection plan for corporate devices

Samsung Canada is introducing a new Care+ for Business plan for corporate devices.

Samsung Care+ for Business is a worry-free plan that protects against physical damage and liquid intrusion. The extended three-year warranty is for business device users and even covers electrical and mechanical defects.

Additionally, technicians at authorized Samsung services will repair devices using actual Samsung parts. There are no additional costs or documentation required for repairs. There’s also free pick-up and delivery on-site repair service, which should reduce customer time by eliminating visits to service centers.

With the Samsung Knox Portal, Samsung Care+ for Business will allow businesses to manage device deployments and protection coverage in their device fleet, as well as track subscriptions and repair status and access policy information on an all-in-one screen.

Image credit: Samsung

Source: Samsung