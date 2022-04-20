Bell to increase cost of international roaming plan come May 12

Bell is increasing the cost of its international roaming plan by $1.

The plan covers over 200 destinations in Europe, the Caribbean, Bahamas, Bermuda, Mexico, Central and South America, Asia, Oceania, Africa and the Middle East.

The change will take effect May 12 and applies to both the home data and 500MB option. The cost will increase from $14 a day to $15.

The U.S. plan will not see an increase, and still includes coverage in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Island and costs $10 a day,

Both roaming plans include unlimited outgoing calls from roaming destinations to Canada, incoming calls, and texts.

MobileSyrup has asked Bell why it’s increasing the cost of the international roaming plan and will provide an update once available.

This isn’t the only wireless plan Bell has upped the cost for. Earlier this month, it increased the cost of its 45GB plan from $90 a month to $95.

Source: Bell