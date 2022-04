Crave’s hit series Letterkenny is getting another spin-off, and here’s its new trailer.

Shoresy is a Canadian TV series based on the Letterkenny character Shoresy. Shoresy is played by Jared Keeso, but amusingly in the context of the show, you never seen his face — at least until now.

Additionally, Shoresy stars Tasya Teles, Keilani Elizabeth, Ryan McDonell, Jordan Nolan and more.

The series hits Bell’s Crave streaming service on May 13th.