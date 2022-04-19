fbpx
Business

Elon Musk is couch surfing after having sold all his physical possessions

Musk, whose current net worth stands at a whopping $264.6 billion ($334.1 billion CAD) said that he doesn't own a yacht or take vacations, and the only possession he currently has is a jet plane, which he uses to save time.

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Apr 19, 20222:01 PM EDT
0 comments

The world’s richest man who wants to take Twitter private has seemingly gotten rid of several of his worldly possessions, and currently doesn’t own a house.

In an interview with the head of TED Chris Anderson, which aired yesterday, Monday, April 18th, Anderson questioned Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk about wealth inequality and how people are hugely offended by the notion that an individual can possess the same wealth as a billion or more of the world’s poorest people.

Musk replied by saying, “For sure it would be very problematic if I was consuming billions of dollars in personal consumption, but that is not the case. In fact, I don’t even own a home right now. I’m literally staying at a friend’s places. If I travel to the Bay area, which is where most of Tesla engineering is, I basically rotate through friends’ spare bedrooms.”

Musk, whose current net worth stands at a whopping $264.6 billion ($334.1 billion CAD) said that he doesn’t own a yacht or take vacations, and the only possession he currently has is a jet plane, which he uses to save time.

Musk tweeted back in 2020 that he is selling all his physical possessions, and since has sold off seven of his California homes for about $128 million. The SpaceX CEO was last reported to be living in a $50k house at SpaceX’s Starbase site in Boca Chica, Texas, and it is unknown when he started couch hopping.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Via: CBS News

Comments