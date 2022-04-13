Rogers giving free Chatr SIMs to Ukrainian refugees

Ukrainians displaced due to the war and arriving in Canada will now receive a prepaid Chatr mobile SIM card in their welcome kit and information about how to activate it.

Rogers is also waiving long-distance and SMS charges to Ukraine and roaming charges for any Canadian customers currently in the country.

Additionally, Rogers donated $100,000 to the Canadian Red Cross and launched a text-to-donate campaign to offer support to the Ukrainian humanitarian crisis.

Image credit: Rogers

Source: Rogers