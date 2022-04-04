Telecom complaints decreased over the past year, the CCTS reports

Telecom complaints are down 26 percent, according to a recent report from the Commission for Complaints for Telecom-Television Services (CCTS).

The report examines complaints received between August 1st, 2021 and January 31st, 2022, and compares them to the last mid-year report.

The CCTS accepted 6,682 complaints on 14 providers, with a 88 percent resolve rate.

The recent report shows complaints decreased by 26 percent, a change from the last report, which reported an increase.

Bell accounts for 17.7 percent of all complaints, Rogers 15 percent, Fido 11.3 percent, Telus 8 percent and Virgin Plus 7.6 percent.

Bell has the largest decrease, with 36 percent fewer complaints than the year prior. Fido follows with 20 percent. Rogers and Telus reported close declines, with 16.5 percent and 16.9 percent, respectively. Virgin Plus saw nearly 10 percent fewer complaints.

The Wireless Code

Wireless complaints represented almost half of all complaints the CCTS accepted, with ‘disclosure issues’ in the lead. Conflicts with contracts and agreements were the most complained about aspects.

The CCTS found 24 breaches of the wireless code, down from the 28 reported last year.

9 of these breaches stem from providers failing to give customers reasonable notification and relevant information before disconnecting services.

4 of the breaches were because the service provider didn’t supply the customer with a paper or electronic copy of the contract listing all relevant information to the wireless code.

3 of the breaches are related to ‘critical information summary’ where providers must give customers a document containing the most essential parts of the contract.

“We continue to observe problems with service providers failing to disclose important information to their customers when signing up for a new phone, internet or TV service,” CCTS Commissioner and CEO Howard Maker said. “This can lead to complaints if bills or services don’t meet the customer’s expectation.”

Source: CCTS