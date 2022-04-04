Here are the new games hitting PlayStation Now in April 2022

PlayStation has revealed the new batch of games coming to its PlayStation Now streaming service in April.

Leading this month’s lineup is Outer Wilds, developer Mobius Digital’s critically-acclaimed time loop, open-world mystery game. The other three games are racer WRC 10 FIA World Media Championship, adventure game Journey to the Savage Planet (made by the now-defunct Montreal studio Typhoon) and the action-RPG Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Earthblood.

These four games, which are all PS4 titles, will join the PS Now catalogue on April 5th.

It’s important to note that PS Now is changing soon. Currently, the company is only selling a $12.99 CAD/one-month membership on its site. This is in preparation for the June launch of the all-new PlayStation Plus, which will merge the existing service of the same name with PS Now.

Image credit: Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive

Source: PlayStation