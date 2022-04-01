Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Pro 360 and Galaxy A53 now available in Canada

After revealing the Galaxy Book2 Pro and Book 2 Pro 360 back in February, Samsung’s newest laptops are now available in Canada.

Update 04/02/2022 at 9:41am ET: Samsung’s Galaxy A53 5G smartphone is also available in Canada today, starting at $589.99. You can check it out here.

Both devices will be available for purchase online at Samsung, Best Buy, and Amazon. Those who buy the Galaxy Book 2 Pro or Pro 360 from Samsung between April 1st and 15th will also get 50 percent off the purchase of Galaxy Buds Pro in the ‘Phantom Black’ colour. Additionally, customers who order a Galaxy Book 2 Pro or Pro 360 during this time will get a free Samsung Bluetooth mouse.

The Galaxy Book 2 Pro starts at $1,599.99 for the 15.6-inch screen variant with an Intel i5-1240P CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

The Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 starts at $1,469.99 for the 13.3-inch screen variant with an Intel i5-1240P CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

Customers can choose alternate configurations as well, adding extra RAM or storage, bumping up the CPU to an Intel i7-1260P, or changing the screen size.

You can learn more or check out all the configurations of the Galaxy Book 2 Pro and Pro 360 here.

