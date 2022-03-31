Here’s how much the OnePlus 10 Pro costs in Canada

OnePlus has brought the OnePlus 10 Pro to North America, which means Canadians can finally order the smartphone.

Canadians looking to buy the latest OnePlus flagship can pre-order it in ‘Volcanic Black’ or ‘Emerald Forest (Green)’ for $1,150. Both colours come with configurations offering 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

It’s worth noting that this is $200 cheaper than the OnePlus 9 Pro when it was launched last year on March 23rd.

Once you’ve pre-ordered, the OnePlus 10 Pro should arrive on April 14th. OnePlus isn’t partnered with any Canadian carriers, so the only place to buy the smartphone is directly from the company’s website.

If you want to learn more about the phone and see some sample images, you can read my hands-on with the device here. I’d also recommend reading recent coverage from a few other publications since the operating system has changed significantly since the OnePlus 10 Pro launched in China a few months ago. With this in mind, early impressions from a month or two ago could shift dramatically.

To protect the new smartphone, OnePlus sells a classic Sandstone bumper case that retails for $34 and a more stylized case with Hasselblad camera iconography that costs $55. You can buy the cases from OnePlus.

Beyond the new OnePlus 10 Pro, the company has launched a new colourway of the $200 OnePlus Buds Pro called ‘Radiant Silver’ that replicates stainless steel or chrome.

Source: OnePlus