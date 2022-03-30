Awful platformer Earthworm Jim 2 comes to Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo’s next set of Switch Online titles include NES classics Dig Dug II and Mappy-Land, but also abysmal SNES platformer, Earthworm Jim 2.

Though the 1995 title featuring a worm named Jim was a graphical achievement of the era, it offers wonky hit detection, confusing level design and humour that just doesn’t land in the same way it did 27 years ago (talking cows aren’t funny anymore).

With this in mind, unless you’re looking for a nostalgic blast from the past, Earthworm Jim 2 is not worth your time. There are much better platformers available on Nintendo’s Switch Online service.

In Japan Harvest Moon is coming to Switch Online instead of Earthworm Jim 2, which seems entirely unfair because it’s arguably the best entry in the long-running farming series. All of these new titles will appear automatically in the SNES or NES app on your Switch if you’re already a Switch Online subscriber.

Switch Online includes a collection of several SNES and NES titles like The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Donkey Kong Country, Super Metroid, Super Mario Bros., Kirby’s Adventure and more.

All three titles hit the subscription service on March 30th.

In Canada, the following Switch Online membership options are available:

One month (single account): $4.99

Three months (single account): $9.99

Twelve months (single account): $24.99

Twelve months family membership (supports eight Nintendo accounts): $44.99

Nintendo offers a more expensive Expansion Pack subscription tier that features Sega Genesis and Nintendo 64 titles for $63.99 for a 12-month individual membership.

Image credit: Nintendo