Apple’s CODA wins Best Picture at the Oscars

Apple TV+ Original film CODA has won the Oscar for Best Picture at the 94th Academy Awards.

Notably, this is the first time that a film from a streamer has taken home the Oscars’ top honour. CODA also won Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur (the first Deaf actor to win the award) and Best Adapted Screenplay for Sian Heder (who also directed the film).

These are particularly significant wins considering Apple, best known for its tech products, has only been in the world of film production for a few years. Apple TV+ originally debuted in November 2019.

CODA has won over the hearts of many for its touching story about a Child of Deaf Adults (CODA) who balances her pursuing her dreams in music with supporting her disabled family. The film stars Emilia Jones, Kotsur, Marlee Matlin (notably, the only other Deaf actor to win an Oscar) and Daniel Durant.

Apple paid $25 million USD (about $31.2 million CAD) for the film, the biggest acquisition to date from Sundance Film Festival.

Outside of CODA, Netflix’s The Power of the Dog (which was regarded to be CODA‘s biggest rival for Best Picture) and Don’t Look Up were the other two Best Picture nominees from a streamer.

Image credit: Apple