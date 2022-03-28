Toronto hit record film, TV production in 2021 with $2.5 billion in spending

Toronto is a hot spot for movie and TV production, posting a record $2.5 billion in production activity in 2021.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, there were 1,468 products with budgets for $1.37 billion in major film and TV series, $409 million USD in visual effects and animation work, and another $568 million in TV commercial production.

In total, the sector saw almost 14 percent growth over pre-pandemic levels, with the city posting $2.2 billion in production in 2019.

Even through the pandemic, Toronto's film and television sector saw remarkable growth. In 2021, Toronto reached historical investments with more than $2.5 billion in direct spend in productions – compared to 2019 (pre-pandemic) that's roughly 13.9% growth. pic.twitter.com/S7h1ZijLf1 — John Tory (@JohnTory) March 25, 2022

2020 saw a lower $1.5 billion in production volume amid the industry shutdown caused by COVID-19. Below, you can find a list of some of the productions that contributed to the spend:

See

Star Trek Discovery

Titans

Reacher

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol

What We Do in the Shadows

Nightmare Alley

Cabinet of Curiosities

Chucky

On the VFX side, Toronto animation and VFX technicians worked on:

Murder at Yellowstone City

Paw Patrol

Master of the Universe

Escape Room 2

Home Before Dark

Midnight Mass

Run and Gun

Turner & Hooch

Toronto looks set for another year of growth in 2022 as local studios are already at capacity with U.S. and local production. Hollywood Reporter notes that productions include the second season of CBS’ Lily & Isaac and Netflix’s second season of Sex/Life. Additionally, the fifth season of MGM’s Ruby Road and the fourth season of Titans for HBO Max are also in production.

Source: Mayor John Tory (Twitter), The Hollywood Reporter