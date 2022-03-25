Save big on Sony headphones with this week’s Top Deals at Best Buy Canada

April Fools’ Day is right around the corner, but thankfully, these deals are no joke. This week you can find massive savings on top tech items including smartwatches, laptops, and TVs at Best Buy Canada.

The Sony WHXB900N Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones are our top pick this week. These are some of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market thanks to their excellent sound quality and comfortable fit. And for nearly half their regular price, they’re definitely worth a look.

Check out the full list of deals below:

TVs and monitors

Samsung 58″ 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV (UN58TU7000FXZC): $799 (save $100)

Sony BRAVIA XR A80J 65″ 4K UHD HDR OLED Smart Google TV (XR65A80J): $2499.99 (save $100)

LG UltraGear 27″ FHD 240Hz 1ms GTG IPS LED G-Sync FreeSync Gaming Monitor (27GP750-B): $359.99 (save $140)

Laptops and PCs

ASUS ROG Strix G10DK Gaming PC – Grey (AMD Ryzen 5-5600X/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/GeForce RTX 3060/Win 10): $1699.99 (save $200)

ASUS C523 15.6″ Chromebook – Silver (Intel Dual-Core Celeron N3350/64GB eMMC/4GB RAM/Chrome OS): $229.99 (save $170)

Acer Aspire 5 15.6″ Touchscreen Laptop – Silver (Intel Core i3-1115G4/256GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 10 S): $549.99 (save $200)

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 13″ 128GB Windows 11 Tablet with Intel Core i5-1135G7: $1299.99 (save $100)

Headphones and speakers

Sony WHXB900N Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones: $179.99 (save $170)

Sony SRS-XB43 EXTRA BASS Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker: $249.99 (save $100)

Samsung HW-A40M 210-Watt 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: $169.99 (save $80)

Smart home

Google Nest Hub Max Smart Display with Google Assistant: $259.99 (save $40)

Philips Hue A19 Smart Light Starter Kit w/ Hub & Dimmer – 3 Pack: $159.99 (save $90)

NETGEAR Orbi Tri-Band AX6000 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System (RBK853-100CNS) – 3 Pack: $999.99 (save $200)

Google Chromecast with Google TV: $59.99 (save $10)

Smartwatches

Fitbit Versa 2 40mm Smartwatch with Amazon Alexa & Heart Rate Tracking: $169.99 (save $60)

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic 46mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor: $419.99 (save $30)

Hard drives

Seagate Expansion 5TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive (STKM5000400): $119.99 (save $15)

Be sure to check back next week for our list of the best deals at Canadian retailers. Let us know if you managed to snag any great deals in the comments below.

