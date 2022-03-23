Google Play Movies & TV is moving to Google TV

Last year, Google’s TV app was redesigned with the ability to stream your favourite apps and search for movies and TV shows to buy/rent all in one place. So, to remove the redundancy of having two apps with this functionality, Google is getting rid of the Play Movies & TV app.

Starting in May, the Google TV app will be the only Google app to rent, buy and watch movies on Android phones and tablets. Google Play will continue to be the home for apps, games and book purchases.

The Mountain View, California-based company says purchased content will continue to be available on the Google TV app. Movies or shows you buy on the Google TV app will be available for Family sharing and Play Points.

Additionally, you’ll be able to use any Google Play credit or gift cards on the Google TV app. Your wishlist from Play Movies & TV is available on your Google TV app. Furthermore, you can continue to view and request refunds on your purchases on Google Play.

