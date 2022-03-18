Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can get 30 days of Paramount+ for free

Despite receiving lacklustre reviews, I’m still looking forward to the upcoming Halo TV series.

That said, until now, I assumed that I’d likely need to shell out some extra cash to subscribe to Paramount+, a streaming service that pales in comparison to its counterpart in the U.S, given the Halo TV show is exclusive to the platform.

According to a recent tweet from Halo series senior community manager John Junyszek, that won’t be the case — at least for the first few episodes. Just in time for the Halo TV show’s first episode on March 24th, Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can get 30 days of Paramount+ for free. This offer launches on March 23rd.

Along with the Halo TV series, Paramount+ features Survivor, NCIS: Los Angeles, Seal Team and more.

After the 30-day trial, Paramount+ costs $5.99 in Canada. On the other hand, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99/month and is required for cloud game streaming. The service also includes Xbox Live Gold and EA Play.

Image credit: Xbox

Source: Xbox, @Unyshek