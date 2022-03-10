Super Nintendo World to open in Hollywood in 2023

Universal has confirmed that its highly anticipated Super Nintendo World theme park will open at Universal Studios Hollywood in California in 2023. The announcement comes as part of ‘MAR10 Day,’ March 10th.

A specific date was not provided. Nonetheless, it’s notable news, considering that the only other Super Nintendo World is currently at Universal Studios Japan. The park, which was conceived through close collaboration with Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto, opened last March after multiple COVID-19 related delays.

Universal Studios Hollywood’s Nintendo attractions will consist of one ride and a number of interactive areas, as well as themed shopping and dining options. Ahead of the opening, Universal Studios Hollywood’s ‘Feature Presentation’ store will also receive exclusive Mario merch, although a date for this was not given.

Further details have not been revealed, but it’s likely it will be similar to the Japanese park, which features Princess Peach’s Castle, Bowser’s Castle, an AR-powered Mario Kart experience and more. A Donkey Kong expansion is also set to come to the Japanese park in 2024.

I don’t know about you, but after the past couple of years with COVID-19, a trip to the Mushroom Kingdom in Hollywood sounds like just what the Doctor (Mario) ordered.

Source: Universal