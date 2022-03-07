Samsung patents handset with L-shaped display

Well, this is a weird one.

Samsung’s latest patent showcases a phone with an L-shape when unfolded. When it’s folded the screen wraps around the rear, almost touching the camera sensors.

This patent was originally posted by LetsGoDigital partnered with Concept Creator to create cool concepts using the patent’s design.

The patent indicates the phone uses an ultra-thin glass that Samsung uses on its Z Fold 3 series.

When folded this phone kind of makes sense. When the display is wrapped around the rear you can use it as a viewfinder for some selfies, or place your phone on your desk and if it’s face down or face up you’ll always be able to see your notifications.

However, when unfolded, an L-shaped display doesn’t seem all that useful. The patent mentions placing a picture-in-picture video in the top left corner in the extra screen part. That way you can watch videos in that section of the screen and then use the main part of the display to continue doing whatever you’d like.

The phone also seems to offer an in-display camera similar to the Z Fold 3 and also sports a triple camera setup.

It’s unclear when Samsung will unveil this phone or if it ever will as this is only a patent.

Samsung published this patent on January 20th with the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO).

Image Credit: LetsGoDigital

Source: LetsGoDigital