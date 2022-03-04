fbpx
Russian state agency blocks access to Twitter

The country has also passed a law threatening a lengthy jail for spreading what it deems "fake news"

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Mar 4, 20223:48 PM EST
Russia’s communication and mass media state regulator Roskomnadzor has blocked social media giant Twitter.

This news comes from military & intelligence correspondent at Reuters, Phil Stewart.

This past week Russia started restricting Twitter access for certain users, according to the social media company. A Reuters reporter in Moscow on Saturday said the site was slow and had difficulties sending tweets.

Following that, Russia’s Roskomnadzor said that the country had reinstated a slowdown of Twitter’s traffic on computers because of fake posts about the country’s “special operation” in Ukraine.

Earlier today, the Kremlin also passed a law threatening lengthy jail sentences for spreading “fake information” and also blocked the social media platform, Facebook.

The White House says that Russia’s decision to block Facebook is an effort to silence its citizens.

Several tech giants have already restricted activity in Russia, including Microsoft, Apple, Nintendo and Google’s ad sales business. 

