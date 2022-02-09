Samsung’s best Galaxy S22 and S22+ colours are online exclusives

Just like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and many other recent Samsung releases, the South Korean tech giant is holding back some of the sexier S22 variants to its website.

If you order a new Galaxy S22 from a telecom or Best Buy, you can only buy it in ‘Phantom White,’ ‘Phantom Black,’ ‘Green’ or ‘Pink Gold.’ There’s no denying that the Pink Gold and Green colours are very appealing, but once you see the colours on Samsung’s site, it’s a different story.

My favourite of the exclusive colours is ‘Cream,’ which was the flagship colour on the Galaxy Flip 3. The other hues include ‘Sky Blue’ and ‘Graphite,’ both of which are Galaxy S22 Ultra exclusive colours as well. The final exclusive option is ‘Violet.’

