Samsung Galaxy S22 series Canadian pricing, release date and pre-order bonuses

Samsung has announced its three latest flagship smartphones, including the Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra.

All three of these smartphones will launch in Canada on February 25th and pre-orders open today.

Samsung’s new S22 series devices will be available at carriers and retailers, but if you purchase your phone directly from the South Korean tech giant, here’s what to expect.

Below are the S22 series’ prices:

The S22 and S22+ come in ‘Phantom Black,’ ‘Phantom White,’ ‘Green’ and ‘Pink Gold’ as well as Samsung exclusive colours ‘Gray,’ ‘Cream,’ ‘Violet’ and ‘Light Blue.’ The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, comes in ‘Phantom Black,’ ‘Phantom White,’ ‘Green,’ ‘Burgundy,’ and Samsung exclusive colours ‘Gray,’ ‘Light Blue,’ and ‘Red.’

Samsung Galaxy S22 Samsung Galaxy S22+ Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Display 6.1-inch Flat Dynamic AMOLED, 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz display, HDR10+, 240Hz Touch Sampling in Games 6.6-inch Flat Dynamic AMOLED, 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz display, HDR10+, 240Hz Touch Sampling in Games 6.8-inch Curved Dynamic AMOLED, 1,440 x 3,200 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz display (variable 1-120Hz), HDR10+, 240Hz Touch Sampling in Games Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM 8GB of RAM 8GB of RAM 8GB of RAM, 12GB of RAM Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Dimensions (in.) 14.6 x 70 x 7.6mm 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6mm 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9mm Weight 168g 196g 229g Rear Facing Camera 50-megapixel (f/1.8, wide) + 10-megapixel (f/2.4, 3x zoom) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2, 120-degree FOV, ultrawide) 50-megapixel (f/1.8, wide) + 10-megapixel (f/2.4, 3x zoom) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2, 120-degree FOV, ultrawide) 108-megapixel (f/1.8), 12-megapixel (f/2.2, 120-degree), 10-megapixel (f/4.9, 10x zoom), 10-megapixel (f/2.4, 3x zoom) Front Facing Camera 10-megapixel (f/2.2) 10-megapixel (f/2.2) 40-megapixel (f/2.2) OS Android 12, One UI 4.1 Android 12, One UI 4.1 Android 12, One UI 4.1 Battery 3,700mAh 4,500mAh 5,000mAh Network Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E Sensors Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass SIM Type Nano SIM, eSIM Nano SIM, eSIM Nano SIM, eSIM Launch Date March 11, 2022 March 11, 2022 February 25, 2022 Misc Colours: ‘Phantom Black,’ ‘Phantom White,’ ‘Green’ and ‘Pink Gold’ as well as Samsung exclusive colours ‘Gray,’ ‘Cream,’ ‘Violet’ and ‘Light Blue.’ Colours: ‘Phantom Black,’ ‘Phantom White,’ ‘Green’ and ‘Pink Gold’ as well as Samsung exclusive colours ‘Gray,’ ‘Cream,’ ‘Violet’ and ‘Light Blue.’ Colours: 'Phantom Black,’ ‘Phantom White,’ ‘Green,’ ‘Burgundy,’ and Samsung exclusive colours ‘Gray,’ ‘Light Blue,’ and ‘Red.’ & S Pen with 2.8 m/s latency Display Samsung Galaxy S22 6.1-inch Flat Dynamic AMOLED, 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz display, HDR10+, 240Hz Touch Sampling in Games Samsung Galaxy S22+ 6.6-inch Flat Dynamic AMOLED, 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz display, HDR10+, 240Hz Touch Sampling in Games Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 6.8-inch Curved Dynamic AMOLED, 1,440 x 3,200 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz display (variable 1-120Hz), HDR10+, 240Hz Touch Sampling in Games Processor Samsung Galaxy S22 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Samsung Galaxy S22+ Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM Samsung Galaxy S22 8GB of RAM Samsung Galaxy S22+ 8GB of RAM Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 8GB of RAM, 12GB of RAM Storage Samsung Galaxy S22 128GB, 256GB Samsung Galaxy S22+ 128GB, 256GB Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Dimensions (in.) Samsung Canada is also offering several pre-order deals:

From February 9th to February 24th, you can get twice the storage for no additional cost when you’re pre-ordering one of these devices.

Get the 256GB S22 for the price of the 128GB Galaxy S22 — $1,099.99

Get the 256GB Galaxy S22+ for the price of 128GB Galaxy S22+ — $1,399.99

Get the 256GB Galaxy S22 Ultra for the price of the 128GB variant — $1,649.99

Get the 512GB Galaxy S22 Ultra for the price of the 256GB variant — $1,789.99

While the 1TB Galaxy S22 Ultra isn’t included in the above deal, from February 9th to February 24th, you can get two years of complimentary Samsung Care+ with your purchase.

If you purchase any of the other S22 devices at a Samsung Experience Store or online, you’ll get 50 percent off Samsung Care+ coverage and will get 100 Bonus Air Miles.

On top of that, from February 9th to 24th you’ll get bonus Air Miles if you purchase an S22 smartphone.

150 Bonus Miles with the Galaxy S22

250 Bonus Miles with Galaxy S22+

400 Bonus Miles with Galaxy S22 Ultra.

From February 9th to April 4th you’ll get up to $300 bonus credit when you trade in a Galaxy S series, Note or Z series device plus the residual value of your trade-in device towards a new S22 smartphone.

You can get up to $150 bonus credit plus the value of your device towards a new S22 device on all smartphone trade-ins.