How to watch the 2022 winter Olympics in Canada

The 2022 Winter Olympics — officially known as the XXIV Olympic Winter Games — are currently taking place in Beijing, China from February 4th to February 20th, and will see over 2,800 athletes represent their nations to compete for the gold.

A total of 215 Canadian athletes are taking part in the games, making this the third-largest Canadian Olympic team in history, only behind 2014 (222 Canadian athletes) and 2018 (225 Canadian athletes).

Let the Games begin 🇨🇦👀 Marie-Philip Poulin and Charles Hamelin, lead Team Canada (in style 🔥) into the #Beijing2022 opening ceremony ⬇️https://t.co/hNrnf7c9Gx — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 4, 2022

While many are upset — and rightfully so — that the Olympic Committee is allowing the winter games to be hosted by a country that has openly been committing human rights violations, the games will still go on, and for many Canadian athletes, this is a moment they’ve been working towards for years.

So if you’re ready to support and cheer, here’s how you can catch the games live in action:

The national public broadcaster, CBC/Radio-Canada, holds the broadcast rights to the games in Canada, with its partners TSN and Sportsnet also airing the games.

You can catch all the action in English directly on your TV if you have a cable subscription. CBC Television is available throughout Canada and is a must-carry station on cable and satellite television providers, which means, regardless of your cable provider, you can tune in to CBC TV to watch the nations lock horns. CBC’s Ici Radio-Canada will stream all the games in French.

CBC is included in all major TV packages, including the ones from service providers like Bell, Rogers and Shaw.

Looking for a way to watch #Beijing2022 Olympics? Around-the-clock TV, live streaming coverage📺 Now on CBC Sports website:https://t.co/fAxiXTP3y7 — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 4, 2022

If you don’t have cable, you can live stream the 2022 Winter Olympics for free directly from the CBC Gem and CBC Olympics website. You can also stream the event from CBC Gem and CBC Olympics mobile apps.

Follow the links below to download the mobile apps:

CBC Gem for iOS

CBC Gem for Android

CBC Olympics for iOS

CBC Olympics for Android

It’s worth noting that all the platforms above are free, and don’t require you to have a subscription to tune into the Winter Olympics. However, CBC Gem does have ads. If you’re subscribed to its premium version (for $4.99) there will be fewer ads. You can grab the Premium subscription for free for 14 days, but the whole Olympic event takes place over 16 days.

If you don’t have TSN or Sportsnet included in your TV package, you’ll either have to get a TSN Direct plan or a Sportsnet Now subscription to catch the action.

Subscriptions to TSN start at $7.99 for a day pass, though the $19.99-month pass might suit your needs better if you plan to watch the full 16-day event.

Similarly, Sportsnet’s $14.99 monthly pass should suffice for the entirety of the event.

A slightly cheaper alternative is FuboTV, which has a content partnership with CBC. Fubo’s subscription starts at $9.99 per month, though you have to opt for its three-month prepaid plan, which means you’ll be paying $29.97, but will have access to its programming on iOS, Android, FireTV, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast and more.

Check out all the events featuring Canadian participants and their scheduling below:

Friday, February 4th

9:45 p.m. – Beijing 2022: Snowboarding – Women’s Slopestyle Qualifications

11:00 p.m. – Beijing 2022: Hockey – Canada vs Finland – Women’s Preliminary

11:00 p.m. – Beijing 2022: (Inuktitut) Hockey – Canada vs Finland – Women’s Preliminary

Saturday, February 5th

1:00 a.m. – Beijing 2022: Curling – Sweden vs Canada – Mixed Doubles Round Robin #8

1:15 a.m. – Beijing 2022: Ski Jumping – Men’s Individual NH Qualifications

2:45 a.m. – Beijing 2022: Cross Country Skiing – Women’s 7.5km Skiathlon

3:30 a.m. – Beijing 2022: Speed Skating – Women’s 3000m

4:00 a.m. – Beijing 2022: Biathlon – Mixed Relay

5:00 a.m. – Beijing 2022: Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Moguls Qualifications 2

5:40 a.m. – Beijing 2022: Ski Jumping – Women’s Individual NH Final

6:00 a.m. – Beijing 2022: Short Track Speed Skating – Day 1

6:10 a.m. – Beijing 2022: Luge – Men’s Heats 1 & 2

6:30 a.m. – Beijing 2022: Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Moguls Final

7:00 a.m. – Beijing 2022: Curling – USA vs Canada – Mixed Doubles Round Robin #9

8:30 p.m. – Beijing 2022: Figure Skating – Team Event – Day 2

10:00 p.m. – Beijing 2022: Alpine Skiing – Men’s Downhill

11:30 p.m. – Beijing 2022: Snowboarding – Men’s Slopestyle Qualifications

Sunday, February 6th

1:00 a.m. – Beijing 2022: Curling – Canada vs Czech Republic – Mixed Doubles Round Robin #11

3:30 a.m. – Beijing 2022: Speed Skating – Men’s 5000m

5:00 a.m. – Beijing 2022: Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Moguls Qualifications 2

6:30 a.m. – Beijing 2022: Luge – Men’s Heats 3 & 4

7:00 a.m. – Beijing 2022: Curling – Canada vs Australia – Mixed Doubles Round Robin #12

8:00 p.m. – Beijing 2022: Curling – Canada vs Italy – Mixed Doubles Round Robin #13

11:10 p.m. – Beijing 2022: Hockey – Canada vs ROC – Women’s Preliminary

11:10 p.m. – Beijing 2022: (Inuktitut) Hockey – Canada vs ROC – Women’s Preliminary

Monday, February 7th

8:15 p.m. – Beijing 2022: Figure Skating – Men’s Short Program

9:40 p.m. – Beijing 2022: Snowboarding – Parallel Giant Slalom Qualifications

11:00 p.m. – Beijing 2022: Hockey – Canada vs USA – Women’s Preliminary

11:00 p.m. – Beijing 2022: (Inuktitut) Hockey – Canada vs USA – Women’s Preliminary

11:00 p.m. – Beijing 2022: (Eastern Cree) Hockey – Canada vs USA – Women’s Preliminary

Tuesday, February 8th

5:30 a.m. – Beijing 2022: Speed Skating – Men’s 1500m Final

6:50 a.m. – Beijing 2022: Luge – Women’s Singles 3 & 4

8:30 p.m. – Beijing 2022: Snowboarding – Women’s Halfpipe – Day 5

Wednesday, February 9th

6:00 a.m. – Beijing 2022: Short Track Speed Skating – Day 5

7:00 a.m. – Beijing 2022: Curling – Denmark vs Canada – Men’s Round Robin #1

7:20 a.m. – Beijing 2022: Luge – Doubles Final

8:30 p.m. – Beijing 2022: Figure Skating – Men’s Free Skate

8:30 p.m. – Beijing 2022: Skeleton – Men’s Heat 1 & 2

8:30 p.m. – Beijing 2022: Snowboarding – Women’s Halfpipe Final

Thursday, February 10th

1:00 a.m. – Beijing 2022: Curling – Norway vs Canada – Men’s Round Robin #2

7:00 a.m. – Beijing 2022: Speed Skating – Women’s 5000m Final

7:00 a.m. – Beijing 2022: Curling – Canada vs Republic of Korea – Women’s Round Robin #2

8:10 a.m. – Beijing 2022: Hockey – Canada vs Germany – Men’s Preliminary

8:10 a.m. – Beijing 2022: (Inuktitut) Hockey – Canada vs Germany – Men’s Preliminary

8:30 a.m. – Beijing 2022: Luge – Team Relay Final

8:30 p.m. – Beijing 2022: Skeleton – Women’s Heat 1 & 2

11:10 p.m. – Beijing 2022: (Inuktitut) Hockey – Women’s Quarterfinal Game #1

Friday, February 11th

1:00 a.m. – Beijing 2022: Curling – Canada vs Japan – Women’s Round Robin #3

3:00 a.m. – 3:00 a.m.Beijing 2022: Speed Skating – Men’s 10,000M Final

6:00 a.m. – Beijing 2022: Short Track Speed Skating – Day 7

7:00 a.m. – Beijing 2022: Curling – Canada vs Switzerland – Men’s Round Robin #4

7:20 a.m. – Beijing 2022: Skeleton – Men’s Heat 3 & 4

8:00 p.m. – Beijing 2022: Curling – Sweden vs Canada – Women’s Round Robin #4

9:00 p.m. – Beijing 2022: Snowboarding – Mixed Team Snow Cross

11:10 p.m. – Beijing 2022: Hockey – Canada vs USA – Men’s Preliminary Round

11:10 p.m. – Beijing 2022: (Inuktitut) Hockey – Canada vs USA – Men’s Preliminary Round

11:10 p.m. – Beijing 2022: (Eastern Cree) Hockey – Canada vs USA – Men’s Preliminary Round

Saturday, February 12th

1:00 a.m. – Beijing 2022: Curling – Canada vs Sweden – Men’s Round Robin #5

2:30 a.m. – Beijing 2022: Cross Country Skiing – Women’s 4x5km Relay Classic Free

3:00 a.m. – Beijing 2022: Speed Skating – Team Pursuit and 500m

6:00 a.m. – Beijing 2022: Figure Skating – Ice Dance & Rhythm Dance

7:20 a.m. – Beijing 2022: Skeleton – Women’s Heats 3 & 4

8:00 p.m. – Beijing 2022: Curling – USA vs Canada – Men’s Round Robin #6

8:30 p.m. – Beijing 2022: Bobsleigh – Women’s Monobob Heats 1& 2

Sunday, February 13th

1:00 a.m. – Beijing 2022: Curling – Switzerland vs Canada – Women’s Round Robin #6

8:00 a.m. – Beijing 2022: Speed Skating – Team Pursuit and Women’s 500m

8:10 a.m. – Beijing 2022: Hockey – China vs Canada – Men’s Preliminary

8:10 a.m. – Beijing 2022: (Inuktitut) Hockey – China vs Canada – Men’s Preliminary

8:00 p.m. – Beijing 2022: Curling – Canada vs ROC – Women’s Round Robin #7

8:15 p.m. – Beijing 2022: Figure Skating – Ice Dance & Free Dance

8:30 p.m. – Beijing 2022: Snowboarding – Women’s Big Air – Day 10

8:30 p.m. – Beijing 2022: Bobsleigh – Women’s Monobob Heats 3 & 4

Monday, February 14th

12:30 a.m. – Beijing 2022: Snowboarding – Men’s Big Air – Day 10

1:00 a.m. – Beijing 2022: Curling – Canada vs Italy – Men’s Round Robin #8

7:00 a.m. – Beijing 2022: Curling – Great Britain vs Canada – Women’s Round Robin #8

7:05 a.m. – Beijing 2022: Bobsleigh – Men’s Two-Man Heats 1 & 2

8:00 p.m. – Beijing 2022: Curling – Canada vs China – Men’s Round Robin #9

Tuesday, February 15th

5:00 a.m. – Beijing 2022: Figure Skating – Women’s Short Program

7:00 a.m. – Beijing 2022: Curling – ROC vs Canada – Men’s Round Robin #10

7:15 a.m. – Beijing 2022: Bobsleigh – Two-Man Heats 3 & 4

8:00 p.m. – Beijing 2022: Curling – Canada vs USA – Women’s Round Robin #10

Wednesday, February 16th

6:30 a.m. – Beijing 2022: Short Track Speed Skating – Day 12

7:00 a.m. – Beijing 2022: Curling – Canada vs China – Women’s Round Robin #11

8:00 p.m. – Beijing 2022: Curling – Canada vs Great Britain – Men’s Round Robin #12

10:30 p.m. – Beijing 2022: Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Ski Cross Qualifications

Thursday, February 17th

1:00 a.m. – Beijing 2022: Curling – Denmark vs Canada – Women’s Round Robin #12

3:30 a.m. – Beijing 2022: Speed Skating – Women’s 1000m Final

5:00 a.m. – Beijing 2022: Figure Skating – Women’s Free Skate

10:45 p.m. – Beijing 2022: Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Ski Cross Qualifications

Friday, February 18th

3:30 a.m. – Beijing 2022: Speed Skating – Men’s 1000m Final

5:30 a.m. – Beijing 2022: Figure Skating – Pairs Short Program

7:00 a.m. – Beijing 2022: Bobsleigh – Two-Woman Heats 1 & 2

8:30 p.m. – Beijing 2022: Bobsleigh – Four-Man Heats 1 & 2

Saturday, February 19th

2:00 a.m. – Beijing 2022: Speed Skating – Men’s & Women’s Mass Start

6:00 a.m. – Beijing 2022: Figure Skating – Pairs Free Skate

7:00 a.m. – Beijing 2022: Bobsleigh – Two-Woman Heats 3 & 4

8:30 p.m. – Beijing 2022: Bobsleigh – Four-Man Heats 3 & 4

11:00 p.m. – Beijing 2022: Figure Skating Exhibition Gala

Sunday, February 20th

6:30 a.m. – Beijing 2022: Closing Ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022

Header image credit: Olympics