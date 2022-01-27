Uber Canada enters deal with UFCW to provide drivers and couriers with dispute representation

In a historic agreement, 10,000 delivery people and drivers working for Uber Canada now have access to representation from United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Canada.

The largest private-sector union in the food industry will represent workers facing disputes with Uber if requested. Charges are covered by Uber and UFCW.

UFCW also represents employees from Maple Leaf Foods Inc. and Loblaw’s various companies.

“Over the past three years, we have worked with and advocated for thousands of drivers across the country regarding their rights, health, and safety,” Paul Meinema, president of UFCW Canada, said in a statement.

“Labour and gig-based companies like Uber have a shared responsibility in addressing these concerns and we are committed through this new agreement with Uber to make it happen for drivers and delivery people.”

While the two organizations will meet regularly to discuss health, safety, and other issues, this agreement does not mean workers are unionized.

Both groups said they’ll work together to ask provincial governments to create benefits and choices for workers in the gig economy.

Source: Uber