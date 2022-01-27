According to a new study from the Hypothesis Group, Roku is Canada’s most-streamed TV platform in Canada in terms of hours viewed.

“We are proud to lead the Canadian TV streaming market. The Roku brand is growing in Canada with introductions to new streaming devices, original content, and new Canadian entertainment with partners like CBC, Global News, and Crave,” said Arthur van Rest, the vice president of international at Roku. “Providing simplicity, entertainment, and value is clearly resonating with Canadian consumers, who are choosing our platform to stream TV.”

The news comes right after a pivotal year for Roku where it released a new 4K streaming Stick, added 23 free live channels, expanded its TV Ready program to more brands and added ‘Roku Originals‘ to the platform.

The study conducted by Hypothesis Group took into account its 2510-people survey from October 2021 that deduced that Roku was 2021’s most-streamed TV platform in Canada, a nation where 4 in 5 people identify as TV streamers, according to Roku’s The Decade of Streaming survey.

In 2021, the top 10 searched TV shows on Roku were:

Yellowstone TSN Originals CBC Tokyo 2020 Replay Rick and Morty Paw Patrol Grey’s Anatomy Game of Thrones South Park Friends CBC News Live

In 2021, the top 10 searched movies on Roku were:

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation Elf Home Alone The Boss Baby: Family Business Venom: Let There Be Carnage A Christmas Story Space Jam: A New Legacy Paw Patrol: The Movie Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Christmas with the Kranks

Roku’s Premiere 4K/HDR Streaming Media Player is currently available for $29.98 (regularly $39.99) on Amazon.

Source: Roku