Here are the Netflix Originals launching in February 2022

Each month, Netflix adds new original content to its platform.

This February, Netflix Original shows and movies like The Cuphead Show!, Disenchantment part 4, Sweet Magnolias season 2, season 2 of Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

This list is curated for Canadians who primarily subscribe to Netflix for its original content. If you’re looking for all of the shows and movies coming to Netflix in February, click here.

Below are all the Netflix Originals coming this month:

Coming Soon

Business Proposal — Netflix Series (South Korea)

Juvenile Justice — Netflix Series (South Korea)

Love, Life & Everything in Between — Netflix Series

February 1st

My Best Friend Anne Frank — Netflix Film (Netherlands)

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 4 — Netflix Family

Raising Dion: Season 2 — Netflix Series

February 2nd

Dark Desire: Season 2 — Netflix Series (Mexico)

MeatEater: Season 10, Part 2 — Netflix Documentary

The Tinder Swindler — Netflix Documentary

February 3rd

Finding Ola — Netflix Series (Egypt)

Kid Cosmic: Season 3 — Netflix Family

Murderville — Netflic Series

February 4th

Looop Lapeta — Netflix Film (India)

Sweet Magnolias: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Through My Window — Netflix Film (Spain)

February 8th

Child of Kamiari Month — Netflix Anime (Japan)

Love is Blind: Japan — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly) (Japan)

Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy — Netflix Comedy

February 9th

Catching Killers: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary

Disenchantment: Part 4 — Netflix Series

Ideias à Venda — Netflix Series (Brazil)

Only Jokes Allowed — Netflix Comedy (South Africa)

The Privilege — Netflix Film (Germany)

February 10th

Into the Wind — Netflix Film (Poland)

Until Life Do Us Part — Netflix Series (Portugal)

February 11th

Anne+ The Film — Netflix Film (Netherland)

Love Tactics — Netflix Film (China)

BigBug — Netflix Film (France)

Inventing Anna — Netflix Series

Love is Blind: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Tall Girl 2 — Netflix Film

Toy Boy: Season 2 — Netflix Series (Spain)

February 12th

Forecasting Love and Weather — Netflix Series

Twenty Five Twenty One — Netflix Series (South Korea)

February 14th

Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire — Netflix (France)

Fishbowl Wives — Netflix Series (Japan)

February 15th

Ridley Jones: Season 3 — Netflix Family

February 16th

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy — Netflix Documentary (new episodes weekly)

Secrets of Summer — Netflix Family (Argentina)

Swap Shop: Season 2 — Netflix Series

February 17th

Erax — Netflix Film

Fistful of Vengeance — Netflix Film



Forgive Us Our Trespasses — Netflix Film

Heart Shot — Netflix Film

Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life — Netflix Comedy (U.K)

Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow — Netflix (Sweden)

February 18th

The Cuphead Show! — Netflix Family

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing — Netflix Documentary

Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars — Netflix Film

Space Force: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Texas Chainsaw Massacre — Netflix Film

February 20th

Don’t Kill Me — Netflix Film (Italy)

February 22nd

Cat Burglar — Netflix Series

RACE: Bubba Wallace — Netflix Documentary

February 23rd

Worst Roommate Ever — Netflix Documentary

UFO — Netflix Film

February 24th

Karma’s World Music Videos – Netflix Family

February 25th

Back to 15 — Netflix Series (Brazil)

Merlí, Sapers Aude — Netflix Series (Spain)

Restless — Netflix Film (France)

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming — Netflix Film

Vikings Valhalla — Netflix Series

February 28th