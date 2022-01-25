Beanfield Metroconnect merges with FibreStream to expand network in residential communities

Beanfield Metroconnect has acquired internet service provider FibreStream to expand network availability to more Canadians.

Beanfield owns the largest independent fibre-optic network in Toronto and Montreal. It builds and operates its own network to ensure it’s delivering the fastest response times and reliability.

Beanfield will work to offer its network to FibreStream customers, which serves the GTA, Ottawa, and Vancouver.

“We believe that coming together with FibreStream is an important milestone in our continued focus on building the network of the future,” Dan Armstrong, CEO of Beanfield, said in a statement. “This further strengthens our position to offer our customers with reliable high-speed connectivity as Canadians continue to work remotely and can benefit from the quality of service that both of our customer bases have come to expect.”

The acquisition will not result in any changes to plans and pricing for customers on FibreStream’s existing network. FibreStream CEO, Jason Cowan, will take on a new role at Beanfield, serving as vice president of residential.

Image credit: Beanfield Metroconnect

Source: Beanfield Metroconnect