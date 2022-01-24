Tesla Cyber truck leak shows off very un-cyber side mirrors

The world has been eagerly awaiting the arrival of Tesla’s Cybertruck for months, and now a new leak shows off what the final production build of the electric truck might look like.

This is the second near-production leak of the truck we’ve seen, but this time the pictures are from a much closer angle giving us a better view of the mirrors and single long windshield wiper.

You can look at all the photos and videos on the Cybertruck Owners Club forum post. Other changes include a different rim design and tires don’t look nearly as off-road capable as the model shown at the electric vehicle’s (EV) launch event.

The side mirrors make the Cyertruck look more like a regular truck, and the fact that they seem to be the cheap plastic kind you’d find on a traditional base-model truck, detract from the overall intention of Tesla’s cyber design.

Hopefully, Tesla is able to release the final consumer version of the Cybertruck without changing its original design more.

Source: Cybertruck Owners Club