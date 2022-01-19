Bell says it’s looking into phone service interruptions impacting Ontario customers

Bell says some of its Ontario customers may be experiencing interruptions to phone service.

In a tweet from the carrier’s support account on Twitter, it noted that its “teams are investigating the situation and are working to ensure service is restored as soon as possible.”

Customers in Ontario may be experiencing service interruptions with their phone service. Our teams are investigating the situation and are working to ensure service is restored as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience. — Bell Support (@Bell_Support) January 19, 2022

It’s not immediately clear from Bell’s tweet whether the problem impacts mobile customers, landline customers or both. I have a Bell phone plan and didn’t experience any issues placing a call while writing this article.

Interestingly, diving into the Bell Support account’s tweets and replies revealed only one recent report of phone issues from someone based in Etobicoke, Ontario. Most of the other recent tweets to the account are from people complaining about issues accessing their email account — it’s not clear if the issues are connected.

MobileSyrup has reached out to Bell for more information about the outage and will update this article with any additional details as they become available.

Source: @Bell_Support