Check out this week’s featured deals from The Source

The Source ‘featured deals’ discounts dozens of popular items, including laptops, headphones, cameras, monitors, and consoles from popular brands like Acer, Samsung, Canon, Fitbit, Skullcandy, Nintendo and more.
Check out our picks from this week’s featured deals below:
GoPro HERO10 Black Action Camera: $549.99 (regularly $649.99)
TCL 32-inch Class 3 -Series 720p LED HD Android Smart TV: $199.99 (after February 3rd, the price will be $219.99)
Blue Microphones Yeti Nano Desktop Microphone – Black: $109.99 (regularly $139.99)
Acer Swift SF114-33-C5PY 14-inch Laptop with Intel N4020, 128GB SSD, 4GB RAM & Windows 10 Home in S Mode – Silver: $399.99 (after January 19th, the price will be $499.99)
Nintendo Switch 1.1 32GB Console with Neon Joy‑Con: $379.99 (regularly $399.99)
Skullcandy Crusher Evo Sensory Over-Ear Wireless Bass Headphones with Personal Sound – Grey: Available for $149.99
Powerbeats High-Performance Wireless In-Ear Earphones – White: $169.99 (regularly $199.99)
Samsung LS03AA 50-inch The Frame QLED 4K UHD Smart TV: $1,299.99 (regularly $1,599.99)
HyperX Cloud Stinger Over-Ear Wired PC Gaming Headset – Black: $39.99 (regularly $69.99)
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm – Pink Gold: $279.99 (after January 27th, the price will be $329.99)
Canon PIXMA MG3620 Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer with 2-sided Printing – Black: $89.99 (regularly $109.99)
Acer KG271 27-inch Full HD LED LCD Monitor – 16:9 – Black: $199.99 (regularly $279.99)
Google Nest Audio Speaker (2020) – Sage: $99.99 (regularly $129.99)
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds – Graphite: $119.99 (after January 27th, the price will be $189.99)
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2021) with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls): $59.99 (after January 21st, the price will be $69.99)
Sony X85J 55-inch 4K HDR LED Smart TV with Google TV: $1,099.99 (regularly $1,299.99)
Samsung AU8000 55-inch Crystal UHD HDR 4K Smart TV: $849.99 (regularly $999.99)
Microsoft Surface Book 3 V6F-00001 13.5-inch 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop with Intel i5-1035G7, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Plus & Windows 10 Home: $1,649.99 (regularly $2,149.99)
NBA 2K22 for Xbox Series X/S: $44.99 (after January 20th, the price will be $89.99)
NBA 2K22 for PS5: $44.99 (after January 20th, the price will be $89.99)
Acer Porsche Design RS AP714-51T-59ZV 14-inch Touchscreen Laptop with Intel i5-1135G7, 512GB SSD, 8GB RAM & Windows 10 Home – Carbon Fiber Black: $1,599.99 (regularly $1,999.99)
Corsair VOID ELITE RGB Over-Ear Wireless Gaming Headset for PC & PS4 – Carbon: $109.99 (regularly $129.99)
Toshiba DYNABOOK Satellite Pro C50-H PYS33C-02J07G 15.6-inch Laptop with Intel i7-1065G7, 512GB SSD, 8GB RAM & Windows 10 Home: $1,099.99 (regularly $1,129.99)
Microsoft Ergonomic Wireless Bluetooth Mouse: $54.99 (regularly $69.99)
Samsung LS05TA 43-inch The Sero QLED 4K Quantum HDR 4x Smart TV: $1,399.9 (regularly $1,999.99)
MSI Creator Z16 A11UET-066CA 16-inch Laptop with Intel i9-11900H, 2TB SSD, 64GB RAM, NVIDIA RTX 3060 & Windows 10 Pro: $3,799.99 (regularly $3,899.99)
Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless Gaming Headset with Razer HyperSense – Black: $199.99 (regularly $279.99)
Amazon Fire TV Cube: $109.99 (regularly $149.99)
Logitech C920S HD Pro Webcam: $79.99 (regularly $99.99)
It’s worth noting that products on the list above have varying ‘sale-end dates.’ Make sure you check the expiry if you’re going to sit on the idea of ordering something.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: The Source