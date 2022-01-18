What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in late January 2022

Every month, Xbox adds new games to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Typically, new games are rolled out in two waves, and now, Xbox has revealed January’s second batch of Game Pass catalogue additions.

As previously confirmed, Canadian games Rainbow Six: Extraction (Ubisoft Montreal) and Nobody Saves the World (Toronto’s DrinkBox) are coming to the service on day one. However, there are several other titles hitting Game Pass in the final weeks on January:

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition (Cloud, Console and PC) — January 18th

Nobody Saves the World (Cloud, Console and PC) — January 18th

Death’s Door (Cloud, Console and PC) — January 20th

Hitman Trilogy (Cloud, Console and PC) — January 20th

Pupperazzi (Cloud, Console and PC) — January 20th

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction (Cloud, Console and PC) — January 20th

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Deluxe Edition (PC) — January 20th

Windjammers 2 (Cloud, Console and PC) — January 20th

Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master (Console and PC) — January 27th

Meanwhile, the following nine games have received touch controls on mobile:

Anvil (Game Preview)

Archvale

Exo One

The Forgotten City

Nobody Saves the World

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator

Stardew Valley

Unpacking

Death’s Door (when the game releases on January 20th)

Finally, these four titles are leaving Game Pass on January 31st:

Cyber Shadow (Cloud, Console and PC)

Nowhere Prophet (Cloud, Console and PC)

Prison Architect (PC)

Xeno Crisis (Cloud, Console and PC)

Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Android and iOS in beta. Game Pass for Console and PC Game Pass each cost $11.99 CAD/month.

Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99/month and is required for streaming (which Xbox refers to as ‘Cloud’) to mobile devices and browsers. On top of that, this tier includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as subscriptions to Xbox Live Gold and EA Play.

Find out what came to Game Pass earlier this month here.

In related news, Microsoft on January 18th announced plans to acquire Activision Blizzard in a deal valued at $68.7 billion USD (about $85.96 billion CAD). As part of that acquisition, Microsoft aims to “offer as many Activision Blizzard games as [it] can within Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, both new titles and games from Activision Blizzard’s incredible catalogue.”

Image credit: IO Interactive

Source: Xbox