PS3 game listings on PS5 store suggest backwards compatibility could be coming soon

Your PlayStation 5 might soon be able to run PlayStation 3 games; at least, that’s what several new PS3 title listings on the PS5 store could indicate.
PS3 game listings on the PS5 store typically feature a PS Now badge and redirect you to PlayStation Now. However, new PS3 title listings that include Dead Or Alive 5, Bejeweled 3 and Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands feature an accompanying price tag, indicating that the games are downloadable and playable directly on the current-gen console.
The listings could also be tied to Sony’s rumoured Xbox Game Pass-like subscription service codenamed ‘Spartacus.’
Spartacus is rumoured to feature three tiers: the first will offer a standard PlayStation Plus subscription, the second reportedly gives access to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 titles and the third features a library of PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP games, game streaming and demos.
Looks like PS3 games are popping up on the PS5 Store
From @VGC_News
Screenshot (mine) pic.twitter.com/cjlBVkkXks
— GameRiot (@GameRiotArmy) January 16, 2022
According to VGC, attempts to purchase and download the PS3 games were unsuccessful. Others suggest that the PS3 title listings are just a visual bug that has also occurred in the past that’s pulling the price from when you could rent titles individually from PS Now.
Before this spreads like wild fire, a few things to point out:
– This visual bug has happened many times over the years.
– It's pulling the price from when PS Now let you pay to rent games individually.
– Prince of Persia games used to be on PS Now, so no – they're not new. https://t.co/z4SMaOQGiE
— Ryan Biniecki (@MysticRyan) January 16, 2022
What’s surprising is these PS3 games can be added directly to your wishlist. With this in mind, if the pricing is just a visual bug, the titles wouldn’t typically save to your wishlist. Further, Dead Or Alive 5 isn’t available on PlayStation Now.
Image credit: @GameRiotArmy
Source: @GameRiotArmy Via: VGC