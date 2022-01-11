Forza Street mobile game shutting down in Spring 2022

Xbox is shutting down its Forza Street game on Android and iOS, under two years after it first released.

Developer Turn 10 confirmed the news in a Q&A post on the official Forza support site, adding that the racing game will remain playable until Spring 2022. A specific closure date was not provided.

“We’re proud and grateful for the community of players we were able to build with Forza Street, and we want to use what we learned on building new and exciting Forza products,” Turn 10 wrote in response to why the game is closing.

Ahead of this, Turn 10 has also rolled out the final update for the game, which includes:

A new unreleased car

12 weeks of Spotlight++ featuring Rare & Epic cars, starting on January 17th, 2022

Faster Energy recharge and increased Energy storage

Reduced wait times on car shows

Reduced prices on the vast majority of items purchased with in-game currency

This is the latest Microsoft mobile game to shut down, following the closure of both Minecraft Earth and Gears Pop last year. That said, the company seems to be focused more on Xbox Cloud Gaming on mobile. Available through a $16.99 CAD/month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, Xbox Cloud Gaming allows you to stream dozens of games to mobile devices, including Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite and Minecraft Earth.

While it’s unclear how many people use Cloud Gaming overall, the company revealed in December that 20 percent of the service’s overall player base uses touch controls.

Source: Xbox