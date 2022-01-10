Here’s another look at Pokémon Legends: Arceus

The Pokémon Company’s upcoming title, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, is almost here, and just ahead of its official release, Nintendo has dropped new trailer for the game.

The trailer doesn’t reveal anything we didn’t already know about the title, but it does offer a great look at Arceus’ open world.

In the trailer, we get another look at riding Pokémon, a variety of Pocket Monsters, crafting, and a reminder that the game focuses on building the world’s very first Pokédex.

Pokémon Legends Arceus is an open-world title that’s poised to be similar to the Monster Hunter series than a traditional Pokémon game. In Arceus, the player explores Sinnoh region before the world of Pokémon Gyms. The game is set to include new fighting styles and several never-seen-before Pokémon.

Legends Arceus launches on January 28th for the Switch.

Source: Nintendo