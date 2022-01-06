Intel reveals 12th Gen desktop CPU that can hit 5.5GHz

Intel followed up its earlier CES 2022 CPU announcement by revealing a desktop processor capable of boosting to 5.5GHz on a single core out-of-the-box.

After previously teasing the CPU, Intel has officially announced the 12th Gen Core i9-12900KS (as Tom’s Hardware notes, the ‘S’ likely means the chip will be a limited edition, which could make it hard to find). The ability to hit 5.5GHz on a single core marks a roughly 300MHz improvement over what Intel achieved on the i9-12900K.

Further, The Verge says that an on-stage demonstration from Intel showed the 12900KS running at a sustained 5.2GHz across all performance cores while running Hitman 3. While certainly impressive, Intel didn’t share details on the chip’s power draw or what cooling solution was used.

As for when you’ll be able to buy the i9-12900KS, well, probably not anytime soon. Intel’s executive vice president Gregory Bryant said that the CPU would ship to “OEM customers” during the presentation. That suggests the chip will be available in pre-built computers to start — it’s not clear if or when Intel will sell the CPU directly to customers who want to build their own PCs.

