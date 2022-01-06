Samsung Galaxy S22 dummy video gives us our best look at the smartphone series yet

Canada’s own Unbox Therapy has leaked a video showcasing the design of Samsung’s upcoming S series flagships, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22+ and S22.

While the video has been delisted from YouTube, other channels have reuploaded it and screenshots have emerged, giving us a detailed look at the South Korean company’s upcoming devices.

While not entirely new given we’ve dummy units of the S22 series in the past, Unbox Therapy’s videos corroborate those designs.

The standard Galaxy S22 and S22+ both look like last year’s S21 devices with camera bumps in the top left corner of the rear of the smartphone. On the other hand, the S22 Ultra looks like a combination of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the S21 Ultra.

Alongside the leaked video, a spec sheet has also appeared.

First Look at Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra / S22 Specs Sheet! 🔥 Introducing SuperClear Lens! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nyEFGrPtAH — Zaryab Khan (@xeetechcare) January 5, 2022

The leaked specs indicate that the regular S21 sports a 6.1-inch display, the plus model will offer a 6.55-inch screen and that the Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen.

While the leaked specs are likely accurate, it’s odd the S21 Ultra offers 8GB/12GB of RAM when the S21 Ultra featured 12GB/16GB of RAM, making the Ultra seem like a bit of a downgrade in a sense.

The spec sheet also states that the 108-megapixel sensor features something called “Super Clear Glass,” which, in theory, could reduce the small bright dots that sometimes appears when taking videos at night.

Here's that 45W PD Charger for your new S22 Ultra (EP-T4510) the pic I posted a while back for this was obviously the wrong one. pic.twitter.com/jZw8Gu4Giq — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) January 5, 2022

WinFuture’s Roland Quandt previously shared an image of a 45W charger for the S22 Ultra, suggesting that Samsung is bringing back the Note 10+’s higher charging speeds.

It’s unclear when Samsung will launch these new S22 smartphones. It’s possible we’ll see Samsung unveil the Galaxy S22 series as late as February at Mobile World Congress (MWC).

Source: YouTube (several channels), @xeetechcare, @rquandt Via: The Verge