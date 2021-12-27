Fido offering 35GB of data for $60 to select customers

Fido is offering a pretty sweet deal to select existing customers, according to RedFlagDeals user ‘corcoran_chris.’
Some customers are seeing the following deals in their accounts:
- $80/40GB
- $70/40GB
- $55/30GB
- $60/35GB
- $45/20GB
The plans offer unlimited Canada-wide calling and unlimited international SMS/MMS, caller ID and voicemail.
If you don’t see these plans in your account, Fido and the other carrier subbrands are offering 17GB of data for $55 per month, which isn’t as good as $55 for 30GB, but is still a decent deal.
Source: RedFlagDeals Via: iPhone in Canada