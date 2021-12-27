Streaming in Canada on Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [Dec. 27-Jan. 2]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Crave

Doctor Who — Eve of the Daleks

ELF storage owner Sarah (Living With Yourself‘s Aisling Bea) and Nick (Dreaming Whilst Black‘s Adjani Salmon), her customer, join the TARDIS crew to fight the Daleks.

Jodie Whitaker (The Doctor), Mandip Gill (Yasmin Khan) and Yaz (John Bishop) also reprise their roles.

Crave premiere date: January 1st, 2022

Genre: Sci-fi

Runtime: TBA

Stream Doctor Who — Eve of the Daleks here.

Harry Potter: 20th Anniversary Return to Hogwarts

To celebrate 20 years since the North American theatrical release of The Philosopher’s Stone, the cast and crew of the Harry Potter series have finally reunited.

Join Daniel Radcliffe (Harry), Rupert Grint (Ron), Emma Watson (Hermione), Christopher Columbus (director of the first two films), Tom Felton (Malfoy), Gary Oldman (Sirius), Ralph Fiennes (Voldemort), Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid) and more as they reflect on two decades of the beloved Potter films.

Crave/HBO Max premiere date: January 1st, 2022

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: TBA

Stream Harry Potter: 20th Anniversary Return to Hogwarts here. It’s worth noting that all eight Harry Potter films are also streaming on Crave.

Disney+

The Book of Boba Fett [Disney+ Original]

Boba Fett and Fennec Shand vie for control of the territory once controlled by Jabba the Hutt.

The series is a spin-off of The Mandalorian that sees Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen reprising their roles of Boba and Fennec, respectively.

Disney+ Canada premiere date: December 29th, 2021 (first episode, new episodes weekly)

Genre: Sci-fi

Runtime: Seven episodes (around 30-40 minutes each)

Stream The Book of Boba Fett here.

Netflix

Cobra Kai (Season 4) [Netflix Original]

Daniel LaRusso’s Miyagi-do and Johnny Lawrence’s Eagle Fang face off against John Kreese and Terry Silver.

Cobra Kai was created by Josh Heald (Hot Tub Time Machine), Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg (Harold & Kumar series) and features Ralph Maccio, William Zabka and John Cove reprising their respective Karate Kid roles of Danny, Johnny and Kreese, while Courtney Henggeler (The Big Bang Theory), Xolo Maridueña (Parenthood) and Tanner Buchanan (Designated Survivor) co-star.

Netflix Canada release date: December 31st, 2021

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: 10 episodes (30 to 41 minutes each)

Stream Cobra Kai here.

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer [Netflix Original]

Director Joe Berlinger (Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel) takes a look at the “Torso Killer” who preyed on women in 1970s New York City.

Netflix Canada premiere date: December 29th, 2021

Genre: True crime documentary

Runtime: Five episodes (individual length TBA)

Stream Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer here.

The Lost Daughter [Netflix Original]

After becoming obsessed with another woman and her daughter, Leda Caruso begins to unravel memories of her own mother.

Based on Elena Ferrante’s novel of the same name, The Lost Daughter was written and directed (directorial debut) by Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Deuce) and stars Olivia Colman (The Father), Dakota Johnson (The Peanut Butter Falcon), Peter Sarsgaard (Shattered Glass) and Ed Harris (The Hours).

Netflix Canada premiere date: December 31st, 2021

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 2 hours, 1 minute

Stream The Lost Daughter here.

Queer Eye (Season 6) [Netflix Original]

The Fab 5 takes its signature feed-good brand to Texas.

Netflix Canada premiere date: December 31st, 2021

Genre: Reality

Runtime: TBA

Stream Queer Eye here.

