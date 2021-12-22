Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada looking to fund new privacy projects

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada (OPC) is looking to fund projects relating to privacy issues.

This year’s funding objective revolves around projects that assess who is impacted by privacy risks, barriers and inequalities, and how.

All issues addressed in proposals must fall within the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA). The act outlines the rules to how organizations can collect and use the information of individuals.

Applicants are also encouraged to check past projects to build on work already done.

The funds will come from its Contributions Program. Funding goes towards privacy research and knowledge transition initiatives.

The last day to submit proposals is February 9, 2022. Projects must be completed within a year (some exceptions apply). A conference will be held in January to share more information and applicants to ask any questions. Details will be provided next month.

Image credit: OPC

Source: OPC