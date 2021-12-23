Here’s a chance to win a Pixel 6 Pro with MobileSyrup

It’s that time of year and MobileSyrup is feeling giving.

We’re giving away a Pixel 6 Pro for free. While you won’t have the smartphone in time for Christmas, Google’s high-end flagship is definitely a great device.

The Pixel 6 Pro features a 6.71-inch 1440 x 3120 pixel resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it offers Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor, 12GB of RAM and a triple camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary shooter, 48-megapixel telephoto with 4x zoom and a 12-megapixel ultrawide angle camera.

In my review of the Pixel 6 Pro, I said “If you’re after a pure Android experience paired with solid hardware, look no further than the Pixel 6 Pro.”

The Pixel 6 Pro that we have to offer is a 128GB ‘Sorta Sunny’ coloured device with 128GB storage that typically costs $1,179. This contest will run until January 21st, with the winner being selected on January 21st.

Note the Pixel 6 Pro in the picture is not the one available in this contest.

