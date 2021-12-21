Here’s what’s coming to BritBox in January 2022

BBC Studios and ITV have revealed what content is coming to BritBox, the companies’ British programming-focused streaming service, in January.

BritBox, which costs $8.99/month (or $89.99 per year), offers access to series like Doctor Who, Emmerdale and Five by Five. In January, the service will add 8 Out of 10 Cats Season 22, the House of Cards trilogy and more.

Check everything coming to the streaming platform next month below:

January 1st

Vera: Season 1, 2 & 6 — BritBox exclusive

January 9th

Vera: Season 11 — BritBox exclusive

January 14th

Hours in Police Custody: Season 9 — BritBox exclusive

January 18th

Father Brown: Season 9 — BritBox exclusive

January 21st

8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown: Season 19 — BritBox exclusive

January 31st

Hope Street — BritBox Original

January 2022

Doctors 2022 — BritBox Exclusive

BritBox is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, iOS, Android, Apple TV 4th Gen and more.

Image credit: BritBox