Here’s what’s coming to CBC Gem in January 2022

CBC has revealed the full list of movies and shows that are landing on its CBC Gem streaming service in January 2022.

Notably, the second and final season of Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle’s acclaimed cringe comedy series PEN15 is coming to CBC Gem.

See below for the full breakdown of what’s hitting CBC Gem in January:

January 1st

Almost Never (Season 3)

January 3rd

PEN15 (Season 2B)

January 4th

Son of a Critch

Workin’ Moms (Season 6 premiere)

January 5th

Pretty Hard Cases (Season 2 premiere)

Run the Burbs

Still Standing (Season 7 premiere)

January 6th

Coroner (Season 4 premiere)

January 7th

Angela Black

Arctic Vets (Season 2 premiere)

Cardinals

Maliglutit

The Office (Season 2) [British version]

Save with Jamie (Season 2)

Showtrial

10 Years Younger

Who Do You Think I Am? [CBC Gem Original]

January 8th

Ukulele U

January 14th

Best in Miniature (exclusive Canadian premiere)

Brassic (Season 3)

Forsaken

Goon

People Just Do Nothing (Season 1)

Ripper Street (Season 4)

Thin Blue Line (exclusive Canadian premiere)

January 21st

Dramaworld (Season 1)

Easyland

Mark Moriarty: Off Duty Chef (exclusive Canadian premiere)

War Club

January 25th

Tallboyz (Season 3 premiere)

January 27th

Belsen: The Untold Story (exclusive Canadian premiere)

January 28th

Barack Obama Talks To David Olusoga (exclusive Canadian premiere)

Muhammed Ali

This Is Our Cup

True Dating Stories (Season 3)

Further, CBC has offered a tease of what to expect on CBC Gem in February:

Black History Month Collection

Olympic Winter Games-inspired Collection

The Porter

CBC Gem offers free streaming with ads or a $4.99 per month subscription for ad-free viewing. The service is available on platforms like iOS, Android, the web, tvOS, Fire TV and Android TV.

