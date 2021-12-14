Amazon discounts 10-inch Facebook Portal smart display by $120

Amazon is selling its Facebook Portal smart video touch screen display with Alexa at a discounted rate.

Below are all price cuts on Portal devices:

With this display, you’ll be able to video call friends and family using Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp, even if they don’t have a Portal. Further, you can display photos from Facebook, Instagram and your smartphone’s camera roll on the digital frame.

There’s also a smart camera that can automatically pan and zoom to keep up with the user and build\t-in Alexa support, allowing you to control your smart home devices, listen to music, check the news and more.

We have reviews of the Portal and Portal TV up on our site if you’re looking for more information about Facebook’s smart display.

