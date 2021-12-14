New leak shows off Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE in four colourways

With the reported release date of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE fast approaching at CES 2022, several new ‘Fan Edition’ device leaks have started surfacing.

Now, courtesy of credible leaker Evan Blass, we have new pictures reportedly showing four colourways of the upcoming S21 FE.

Blass’s Tweet shows the S21 FE in White, Black, Lavender and Olive Green colourways. Further, as seen in the images, the device reportedly features an ‘Infinity-O’ display cutout on the front and a camera housing on the back that matches Samsung’s other Galaxy S21 devices.

Previous leaks suggest that the device will sport a SIM card tray, USB-C port, and no 3.55mm headphone jack. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ 120Hz OLED display, an in-display fingerprint scanner, a 64-megapixel primary shooter and an ultrawide lens and a depth sensor.

Lastly, according to a recent firmware update, the S21 FE will be the first Samsung smartphone to launch with Android 12 out of the box. The Fan Edition device will sport Google’s latest OS update alongside Samsung’s One UI 4.0.

Android 12 only launched for the S21 series earlier this month in Canada.

Image credit: @evleaks

Source: @evleaks