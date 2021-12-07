Check out this Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 DualSense controller

While this is pretty sick gamepad, it’s not something you can buy — so don’t get too hyped.

In partnership with LetsGoDigital, Enrico Bertagnoli (aka Berta) has created a new PlayStation 5 DualSense Spider-Man: Miles Morales controller.

The cool gamepad features dark chrome red webbing that reflects in an interesting way in the light. Berta even painted the light bar red, which ends up changing its colour glow when the gamepad is turned on. The back also features a spider in a matte gray colour scheme. Graphic designer Snoreyn created the video showing off Berta’s work.

If you want to see the controller in person, you’ll need to head to the SpelComputer museum in the Netherlands, where you can see the controller displayed in a frame.

If you really want one of these, you can hit up Berta’s social channel for a custom controller. According to LetsGoDigital, if there is a lot of interest Berta might just make more in a limited quantity.

Source: LetsGoDigital