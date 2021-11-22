Shaw donates $500,000 to BC flood relief efforts

Shaw has announced it will donate half a million dollars to the Canadian Red Cross and various grassroots organizations working on the growing needs in the area.

The province’s association of food banks, Food Banks B.C., will also receive funding. It’s not clear how much will go towards each organization.

The company also shared impacted customers utilizing internet, TV, and home phone services will have credits applied to their accounts.

Network technicians are also working on repairing damaged internet and wireless infrastructure. Customers can track service updates and outages here.

“We are thinking of everyone impacted by this natural disaster and, like so many, we are deeply grateful to the emergency response teams and the organizations who continue to manage the devastating impacts of the past week’s storms,” Brad Shaw, the company’s CEO, said in a press release.

A number of other telecommunications companies have also donated funds towards the disaster. Bell donated $25,000, and Telus and Rogers donated $1 million each.

Source: Shaw