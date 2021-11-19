Telus to donate $1 million to BC flood relief efforts

Telus has promised to give charities in British Columbia funds to assist in the ongoing catastrophe.

The telecom giant will give $100,000 each to the Canadian Red Cross, and several food banks across the province. $50,000 will go towards British Columbia’s Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BC SPCA). $250,000 is also being donated to local charities and $500,000 is going towards health, network, and community services.

The company has made free virtual health care available to BC residents unable to seek medical care through the Telus Health MyCare app. Health professionals are available in multiple languages. Mental health counsellors, registered dieticians, and specialist referrals are some of the services available. Current patients who received prescriptions from the company can call 1-877-796-7979 if they need their medication rerouted to a different location.

“Our Telus team is deeply committed to giving back to the communities where we live, work and serve around the world,” Darren Entwistle, the company’s president and CEO, said in a press release. “In this regard, it is an honour to lend our support to British Columbians in the aftermath of the devastating storms and subsequent flooding that have ravaged many parts of our province.”

Telus announced it won’t apply any mobility overage charges to customers, is pausing home billing services and is deploying Wi-Fi to evacuation centres. The company is also working with the Sturgeon Slayers Conservation, a local fishing company, to share in-demand necessities like diapers and non-perishable food, with communities cut-off from mudslides and flooding.

The Telus Health MyCare app is available on iOS and Android.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Telus