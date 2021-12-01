What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in early December 2021

Every month, Xbox adds new games to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Typically, new titles are rolled out in two waves and now, Xbox has unveiled November’s second batch of new Game Pass games:

ANVIL (Console and PC) — December 2nd

Archvale (Cloud, Console and PC) — December 2nd

Final Fantasy XIII-2 (Console and PC) — December 2nd

Lawn Mowing Simulator (Cloud, Console and PC) –December 2nd

Rubber Bandits (Cloud, Console and PC) — December 2nd

Stardew Valley (Cloud, Console and PC) — December 2nd

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector (Cloud, Console and PC) — December 2nd

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator (Cloud, Console and PC) — December 7th

Halo Infinite (Cloud, Console and PC) — December 8th

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 (Cloud, Console and PC) – December 9th

Aliens: Fireteam Elite (Cloud, Console and PC) — December 14th

Among Us (Console) — December 14th

If you’ve been playing Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer since it launched on November 15th, it’s also worth keeping in mind that you can claim a ‘Pass Tense’ MA40 AR Bundle as a Game Pass Ultimate Perk. It includes the exclusive ‘Pass Tense’ MA40 Assault Rifle coating, as well as four 2XP Boosts and four Challenge Swaps.

Finally, here’s what’s leaving Game Pass on December 15th:

Beholder (Cloud and Console)

The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan (Console and PC)

Guacamelee! 2 (Cloud, Console and PC)

Wilmot’s Warehouse (Cloud, Console and PC)

Unto The End (Cloud, Console and PC)

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair (Cloud, Console and PC)

As always, members can purchase these or any other Game Pass titles with an exclusive 20 percent discount to keep playing them even after they exit the catalogue.

Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Android and iOS in beta. Game Pass for Console and Game Pass for PC each cost $11.99 CAD/month.

Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99/month and is required for streaming (which Xbox refers to as ‘Cloud’). On top of that, this tier includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription and access to EA Play.

Image credit: Xbox

Source: Xbox