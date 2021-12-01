Xbox app will soon support sharing of gameplay clips through public links

If you’ve used the Xbox app to share gameplay footage, you’ll be aware that the process isn’t very intuitive.

For example, in the iOS app, I need to download the clip to my iPhone 13 Pro first and then share it through social media. Thankfully, it looks like that will change.

According to a recent tweet from Microsoft’s Larry Hryb (Major Nelson), users will soon be able to create publically sharable links directly in the Xbox mobile app. These links will then be located in a new ‘trending content’ section that features other public links shared by players on your friends list. You can also take these public links and share them on a social media platform like Twitter or Facebook.

The feed itself will be very TikTok-like, allowing users to scroll through content and like, comment and share videos.

Trending content will be spotlighted in the Xbox app, where you will be able to watch, like, comment, and share posts of other users game clips pic.twitter.com/Y2Ivmuj4c7 — Larry Hryb ☁ (@majornelson) November 30, 2021

These new features are currently being tested with a small number of users but will roll out to everyone soon, according to Hryb.

As someone who often shares Halo Infinite clips on Twitter, I’m hoping that the ability to share public links makes that process a little more seamless and intuitive.

Source: @majornelson