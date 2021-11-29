The biggest Cyber Monday deals at Best Buy right now

Most of Best Buy’s massive Black Friday sale runs until Dec. 2, so you’ve still got time to take advantage of last week’s tech deals.

But if you’re looking for more, the retailer has added new Cyber Monday pricing to the mix. Check out some of the top deals from Best Buy’s Cyber Monday sale below:

WD Easystore 14TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive for $269.99 (save $150)

Kingston DataTraveler Exodia 128GB USB 3.2 Flash Drive for $19.99 (save $20)

iRobot Roomba i8+ (Plus) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for $699.99 (save $400)

Google Nest Hub Smart Display with Google Assistant for $69.99 (save $60)

Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Learning Thermostat for $249.99 (save $80)

Google Nest Cam Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera 2-Pack for $379.99 (save $60)

Google Nest Doorbell (Wired) Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $199.99 (save $100)

Razer Ornata Chroma V2 Backlit Mecha-Membrane Gaming Keyboard for $79.99 (save 25)

Razer DeathAdder V2 20000 DPI Optical Gaming Mouse for $49.99 (save $24)

Logitech C922 Pro Stream 1080p HD Webcam for $99.99 (save $30)

DJI Mini 2 Quadcopter Drone Fly More Combo for $699.99 (save $30)

Blink Outdoor Wire-Free 1080p IP Security Camera System 3-Pack for $184.99 (save $145)

Garmin fenix 6 Pro 47mm Multisport GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor for $579.99 $40)

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 44mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor for $289.99 (save $80)

Garmin Lily Sport Edition 34.5mm Smartwatch for $189.99 (save $110)

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum for $549.99 (save $150)

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum for $399.99 (save $100)

Insignia 4.8L Air Fryer for $89.99 (save $130)

Insignia Air Fryer – 5L/5.28QT for $89.99 (save $110)

KitchenAid Artisan Design Tilt-Head Stand Mixer for $369.99 (save $260)

Bowflex PR3000 Home Gym for $798.99 (save $500)

Hover-1 Ranger Hoverboard for $179.99 (save $80)

