Discord working on native M1 support for Mac app

Popular game-focused chat platform Discord is finally working on an update that will officially support Apple’s new M1 chips.

Some Reddit users (via 9to5Mac) spotted the change in Discord’s ‘Canary’ version. Discord Canary is available from the platform’s website and is a space for the developers to test new versions of the app before officially pushing out the updates to the stable app.

The latest Discord Canary version runs natively on M1 Macs.

As 9to5 points out, native M1 support brings benefits like improve energy efficiency and performance. However, Discord is an Electron app, which means it may not offer as noticeable gains as other native Mac apps.

Regardless, M1 support is a step in the right direction and should help make Discord a little better on Apple computers.

You can download Discord Canary from the Discord website, but you may want to wait for the stable version if you don’t want to deal with bugs and other instabilities. Unfortunately, there’s no word yet when Discord will push the official native M1 update to users.

Source: Discord Via: Reddit, 9to5Mac